Style: Panic in 'Detroit'

There was an uprising in Detroit 50 years ago, and an incident in a place called the Algiers Motel that has never been completely explained. At the end of it, three innocent young men were battered and others had been brutalized. Three police officers went on trial, but nobody was convicted.

Kathryn Bigelow, director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, has undertaken a different kind of war film with Detroit, a (lightly?) fictionalized examination of that incident that opens in Arkansas on Friday. Since early August isn’t traditionally thought of as prime movie-going time, it’ll likely get the bulk of box office attention this weekend.

But it’s not the only circus in town; Philip Martin takes a look at the ’90s-set comedy Landline, and Piers Marchant has a go at the three-years-delayed Halle Berry project Kidnap. Meanwhile, Dan Lybarger sheds some light on next week’s Kaleidoscope Film Festival, and the brand-new Arkansas Cinema Society has announced it first series of programs.

Read all about it in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.