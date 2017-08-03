Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 03, 2017, 1:55 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Super Quiz: Colorful song titles

This article was published today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. "Tie a ___ Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree"

  2. "It's Not Easy Being ___ "

  3. " ___ River Valley"

  4. "That Old ___ Magic"

  5. "My ___ Heaven"

  6. "Don't It Make My _ Eyes _ "

  7. " ___ Blossom Special"

  8. "Cherry _ and Apple Blossom _ "

  9. "Nights in ___ Satin"

ANSWERS

  1. Yellow

  2. Green

  3. Red

  4. Black

  5. Blue

  6. Brown, Blue

  7. Orange

  8. Pink, White

  9. White

Weekend on 08/03/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Colorful song titles

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Colorful song titles

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online