Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Colorful song titles
This article was published today at 1:43 a.m.
"Tie a ___ Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree"
"It's Not Easy Being ___ "
" ___ River Valley"
"That Old ___ Magic"
"My ___ Heaven"
"Don't It Make My _ Eyes _ "
" ___ Blossom Special"
"Cherry _ and Apple Blossom _ "
"Nights in ___ Satin"
ANSWERS
Yellow
Green
Red
Black
Blue
Brown, Blue
Orange
Pink, White
White
Weekend on 08/03/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Colorful song titles
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Colorful song titles
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.