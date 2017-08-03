Teen year's third to drown in river

A West Memphis teenager drowned last week in the Little Red River, becoming the third drowning victim this year on the river, according to authorities.

The body of Toby Tyler, 18, was found in the water July 26, according to a release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office. A witness told police he saw Tyler fishing from the riverbank before the teen was discovered in the water, the news release said.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 1 p.m. to a call about a possible drowning near John F. Kennedy Park, just below Greers Ferry Dam, the release said. When they arrived, emergency responders were performing CPR on the teen.

Tyler was taken to a hospital in Heber Springs and then transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The death is under investigation.

Tyler was the river's second drowning victim in July. Raymond Myers of Lake Charles, La., drowned July 13.

