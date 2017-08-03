This date in baseball
1933 Lefty Grove of the Philadelphia A's became the first pitcher since Aug. 2, 1931 -- a span of 308 games -- to shut out the New York Yankees, winning 7-0.
1948 Cleveland's Satchel Paige made his first major league start and went seven innings to lead the Indians to a 5-3 victory over the Washington Senators.
1959 The second All-Star game of the year was won by the American League 5-3 at Los Angeles' Memorial Stadium. Nellie Fox of the Chicago White Sox singled in the deciding run in the seventh inning.
1961 The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 19-0 for the largest shutout score in a National League night game.
1969 Pinch-hitter Rich Reese hit a grand slam to power the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles and end Dave McNally's 15-game winning streak. His two victories at the end of 1968 had given him 17 consecutive victories.
1977 Baltimore rookie first baseman Eddie Murray hit a home run from each side of the plate. The Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics, 8-6, in 10 innings.
1989 The Cincinnati Reds scored 14 runs in the first inning on a major league record 16 hits and went on to beat the Houston Astros 18-2. Seven Reds had two hits off starter Jim Clancy and reliever Bob Forsch in the first, breaking a century-old record.
1998 Mike Oquist (Arkansas Razorbacks) allowed 14 earned runs -- the most by a major leaguer since 1977 -- in five innings of Oakland's 14-1 loss to the New York Yankees.
2004 Tony Batista hit a grand slam in the 12th inning after tying the game with a two-run home run in the ninth, leading Montreal over St. Louis 10-6.
2006 Chase Utley singled in the first inning of Philadelphia's 8-1 victory at St. Louis to extend his hitting streak to 35 games.
2006 Matt Murton tied a major league record with four doubles and drove in five runs to help the Chicago Cubs salvage a split of a doubleheader with Arizona 7-3.
2007 Detroit Tigers' infielder Neifi Perez was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a third time for a banned stimulant, a penalty that finished his season. Perez was suspended for 25 games on July 6 when he tested positive for a second time.
2011 Casey McGehee hit three home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5. McGehee hit go-ahead, two-run home runs in both the first and third innings and added a seventh-inning solo shot.
2015 Adrian Beltre became the first major leaguer since the 1930s to hit for his third career cycle and the Texas Rangers held on for a wild 12-9 victory over Houston. Beltre hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, completing the cycle in his first four at-bats.
Today's birthdays Matt Joyce, 33; Mark Reynolds, 34.
