Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:53 a.m.
BOSTON — A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online.
The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble him.
A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo instead of Brady's actual measurements.
The museum has invited Brady to "come by and sit in for a measurement session." It museum says getting it perfect is its top priority.
Museum officials say they haven't received a response yet.
The museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.
