Weaver, Molina's 2 HRs lift Cards over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Yadier Molina hit two solo home runs, Kolten Wong added a two-run double, Luke Weaver pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals held on for a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Weaver (1-1) made one mistake in the first and Eric Thames hit it for his 25th home run of the season. Weaver regrouped and held the Brewers scoreless until Hernan Perez's one-out RBI single in the seventh.

Weaver allowed 5 hits, struck out 8 and walked 2 over 6 1/3 innings in his first road start of the season and second for Adam Wainwright (mid-back tightness). He took a 4-0 loss to Arizona in his first start on July 27 after being recalled for the second time this season.

Molina homered in the fourth and then crushed the first pitch from Brent Suter (2-2) leading off the sixth over the wall in left for his 12th of the season and fourth career multi-home run game.

Jeremy Jeffress, who made his first appearance since being reacquired Monday in a trade with the Texas Rangers, took over for Suter with runners at first and second and one out in the sixth. One out later, Wong drove in the final two runs of the inning.

Suter struck out 7, walked 1 and allowed 5 runs on 8 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jesus Aguilar hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run off John Brebbia in the eighth. Trevor Rosenthal got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Luke Voit's ground out with the bases loaded in the top of the second tied the game.

REDS 5, PIRATES 2 Rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second consecutive game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit that sent visiting Cincinnati over the Pirates.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 0 Vance Worley pitched seven innings and faced the minimum number of batters to earn his first victory since May 2016, helping host Miami beat Washington.

BRAVES 5, DODGERS 3 Tyler Flowers had a tiebreaking pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning to lift Atlanta over visiting Los Angeles, ending the Dodgers' nine-game winning streak.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CUBS 0 Zack Godley pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Jake Lamb drove in all the runs, and Arizona beat surging host Chicago.

METS 10, ROCKIES 5 Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the sixth inning, and visiting New York erased a five-run deficit to beat Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 2, YANKEES 0 Jordan Zimmermann pitched his first scoreless outing for Detroit in 1 1/2 seasons, Justin Upton hit an early RBI double on the 10th anniversary of his major league debut, and the Tigers beat host New York in a soggy matinee that included 4 hours, 37 minutes of rain delays and ended well after dark.

BLUE JAYS 5, WHITE SOX 1 J.A. Happ had a season-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings, matching his longest start of the season, as visiting Toronto beat Chicago.

ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 0 Jeremy Hellickson threw seven outstanding innings in his Orioles debut, Caleb Joseph homered and host Baltimore beat Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

RANGERS 5, MARINERS 1 Joey Gallo hit another impressively long home run, Andrew Cashner won his third consecutive start and Texas beat visiting Seattle to snap a four-game losing streak.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 5, PADRES 2 Ervin Santana threw a four-hitter for his major league-best fifth complete game and hit a two-run single to lead visiting Minnesota over San Diego.

