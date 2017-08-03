Weekend Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Will Counts: The Central High School Photographs," Tuesday-Oct. 22. Annual Delta Exhibition, through Aug. 27. "Drawing on History: The National Drawing Invitational Retrospective," through Sept. 24. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New art from Ron Almond, Shirley Anderson, Loren Bartnicke, Dawn Bearden, Lori DeYmaz, Shelley Gentry. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Sammy Peters: Then & Now," through Aug. 26. "Historic Bridges of Arkansas," through Aug. 26. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Chasing the Light, From Arkansas to California," photography by Paul Caldwell, through Sept. 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. "Cumulative Subjects," Patricia Bueter, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Head of the Class Bash, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Take Your Purse With You: The Reimagined Work of Katherine Strause," through Aug. 27. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd. Recent Works of the Arkansas Society of Printmakers, through Sept. 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St. North Little Rock. "Southern Abstraction," various artists, through Aug. 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.com or (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave., Suite C. "XXIX Prime," through Saturday. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Gordon and Wenonah Fay Holl: Collecting a Legacy," through Feb. 4. "Dawn Holder and Melissa Cowper-Smith: Traces Remain," and "Dani Ives: Portraits of Friends," through Sunday. "All of Arkansas: An Exhibition of Arkansas Made, County by County," through March. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "Work, Fight, Give: American Relief Posters of World War II," through Oct. 5. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MATT MCLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St. August exhibit: "Intersections." Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. "Not Forgotten: An Arkansas Family Album," Nina Robinson, through Sept. 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 683-3593.

M2 GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road, Suite 918. "West," Tim West, through Aug. 15. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 225-6257.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Human Plus," through Sept. 10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Seminar: "A Confused and Confusing Affair: Arkansas and Reconstruction," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, $15. "Cabinet of Curiosities," through fall 2018. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "Nasty Woman," Gallery I, through Aug. 25; reception, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 18. "Native Voices: Native Peoples' Concepts of Health and Illness," Sequoyah National Research Center, today. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (501) 569-8977.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Fashion Extravaganza," through Sept. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 110 E. Main St, Mountain View. Variety of classes and instructors. Call for prices and times. arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Works by Bill Garrison, Sunday-Aug. 31; reception, 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY-BEEBE England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St., Beebe. "Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging," through Aug. 15. Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 882-4495.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY MUSEUM 320 University Loop West Circle, Jonesboro. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (870) 972-2074.

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Gallery Walk, 5-9 p.m. today. August's featured artists: June Lamoreaux and Jim Stanley; miniature artists, Dianne Morgan and Pati Trippel. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 501-623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Color in Space: The Art of Justin Bryant," through Sept. 9. "Magnificent Me," Oct. 28. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. "Sensory Iconoclasts Exhibition," Case Dighero and Eve Smith, through Sept. 10; reception, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CROSS COUNTY MUSEUM 711 E. Union Ave, Wynne. "Hometown Teams: How Sports Shaped America," through Sept. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (870) 238-4100.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Animal Meet Human," through Oct. 30. "Not to Scale: Highlights From the Fly's Eye Dome," through March. "Chihuly: In the Gallery and in the Forest," Dale Chihuly, through Aug. 14. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EUREKA SPRINGS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. "World War One in Eureka Springs and Around the World," through Nov. 11. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 253-9417.

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY 369 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. "The Art of Sue Allen Pico," through Aug. 31. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. (501) 884-4930.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Carlos Luna exhibition, through Sept. 17. "K. Nelson Harper: Lasting Impressions," through Sept. 3. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. August group exhibition: Michael Ashley, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Jason Sacran, Sandra Sell, Gary Simmons, and others; reception: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

KOLLECTIVE COFFEE + TEA, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Dreams and Shadows," art exhibit by Kirk Montgomery, today. Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. (501) 701-4000.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. Storytime at the Museum: Stars, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "On Fields Far Away: Our Community During the Great War," through Sept. 23. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Curiosities," Virmarie DePyster, through Aug. 30; reception, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

WALTON ARTS CENTER 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "Glacial Shifts, Changing Perspectives," Diane Burko, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and before performances. (479) 443-5600.

WINTHROP ROCKEFELLER INSTITUTE 1 Rockefeller Drive, Morrilton. "We're Not Telling You Everything: Words and Images from the Wichita Mountains," today-Aug. 31; reception, 3-4:30 p.m. today. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. (866) 972-7778.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

CARELINK FITNESS AND WELLNESS CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 6-8:30 p.m. second, third and fourth Sundays most months; lessons 6-7 p.m.; members $5, guests $6; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15, students $7; blsdance.org, (501) 673-4090. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Cost: $10, cash bar, season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67/167, Ward. Ward Country Playboys, 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

WESTERN ARKANSAS BALLET FALL REGISTRATION 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Western Arkansas Ballet, 4701 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. waballet.org or (479)785-0152.

Film

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA GALLERY 413 Main St., North Little Rock. Film Flash Focus Record: A Glimpse Into Queer Cinema, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11. (501) 225-5600.

TWO DOLLAR "TERROR TUESDAY" SERIES 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15,Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. The Screaming Skull, Tuesday. Cost: $2. cals.org or (501) 918-3048.

Letters

Central Arkansas

BOOK SIGNING 3 p.m. Saturday, Pyramid Books, 1001 Wright Ave. Thirteen by Tamia Thompson. pyramidbks.net or (501) 372-5824.

LAMAN POETRY SCRIBBLE! 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. An unworkshop with Karen Hayes. (501) 758-1720.

STORY TIME WITH BOOK WAREHOUSE 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway. (501) 455-9100.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut, Rogers. (479) 292-3665.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 East, Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

WRITING WORKSHOP ON IMAGERY 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Cost: $25. VillageWritingSchool.com or (479) 409-2501.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all who want to participate or listen. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers, listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

FAULKNER CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL: ANDRIUS ZLABYS 7:30 p.m. Friday, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. Tickets: $15, children and students free. chambermusiclr.com or (501) 215-1132.

FREE-N-EASY SUMMER SING 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Hillcrest Hall, 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 766-7814.

GUNS N' ROSES 7:30 p.m. Saturday, War Memorial Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive. Tickets: $29-$225. ticketmaster.com or (501) 663-0775.

KALO 1:30 a.m. Friday, Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St. (405) 459-7575.

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

TIM MCGRAW AND FAITH HILL: SOUL 2 SOUL 7:30 p.m. today, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Featuring Devin Dawson. Tickets: $69.50-$89.50. Soul2SoulTour.com or (501) 975-9000.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

AN EVENING WITH GRADY NICHOLS SMOOTH JAZZ CONCERT 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 12, The Hotel Hot Springs & Spa, 305 Malvern Ave. Event hosted by Lupus Foundation of Arkansas. Tickets: advance $35, at the door $40. (501) 525-9380.

HOT SPRINGS CONCERT BAND 6 p.m. Monday, Whittington Park, Hot Springs. Donations appreciated. hotspringsband.org or (501) 984-1678.

KALO 1:30 a.m. Friday, Maxine's, 700 Central Ave, Hot Springs. Admission: $5. (405) 459-7575.

LADY ANTEBELLUM 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets: $36-$69.50. amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

LIVE AT FIVE 5-7 p.m. first Friday of the month, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Admission: members $5, nonmembers $10. (870) 536-3375.

MAGIC SPRINGS CONCERT SERIES 1701 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Josh Turner, Saturday. 3 Doors Down, Aug. 12. Reserved seats: $8-$10. Park tickets: $54.99, ages 55 and older and children under 48 inches $36.99. magicsprings.com or (501) 624-0100.

MATCHBOX TWENTY AND COUNTING CROWS 7 p.m. Monday, Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets: $35-$125. arkansasmusicpavilion.com or (479) 443-5600.

SPENCER'S CORNER 801 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Real Thing jazz trio, 7-10 p.m. first Friday of every month. (501) 624-4976.

THE STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Arlington Resort Hotel, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs National Park. Admission: $10, students K-12 free. stardustband.net or (870) 403-7718.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ADULT YOGA 10-11 a.m. every Saturday in August, Maumelle Public Library, 10 Lake Point Drive. (501) 918-3048.

ARKANSAS BOOK AND PAPER SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. Admission: $5, students and school employees $2. arkansasbookandpapershow.com or (501) 985-1663.

ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FALL BRIDAL SHOW 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St. Cost: $10-$35. eventbrite.com or (501) 378-3807.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL WELLNESS CLINIC 4-7 p.m. today, Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, 9921 Arkansas 107, Sherwood. Physicals, immunizations, and school supplies for pre-school through high school. (501) 835-3410.

BOOSTERS & BIG RIGS 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jack Stephens Center, 2801 S. University Ave. Junior League of Little Rock event with UALR Children International. (501) 425-2641.

BRIGHT NIGHT 5 p.m. Friday, Big Rock Mini Golf and Fun Park, 11411 Baseline Road. Benefits Methodist Family Health. Tickets: $30. MethodistFamily.org or (501)906-4201.

BUDDHIST RETREAT WITH DR. HUN LYE 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 13, Ecumenical Buddhist Society of Little Rock, 1516 W. Third St. Suggested donation: $10-$20. (520) 425-2773.

COMMUNITY BACK TO SCHOOL BASH 10-2 p.m. Saturday, Greater Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 2823 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. (501) 475-5947.

FINDING FAMILY FACTS 3 p.m. Aug. 14, Arkansas Studies Institute Room 204, 401 President Clinton Ave. Teaches participants how to use online databases and city directories. (501) 320-5720.

LASER CUTTING 101 10 a.m.-noon every Saturday in August, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Cost: $10-$80. (501) 907-6570.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK FARMERS MARKET 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30, River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

MAUMELLE GARDEN CLUB 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of the month, Maumelle Senior Services Center, 550 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle. Topics and speakers. (501) 349-7212.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK FRIENDS OF ANIMALS 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of every month, North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock. Yearly membership: $25. (501) 758-5482.

PAWS AT THE NET 5-10 p.m. Aug.11, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 12, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13, Rebsamen Tennis Center, 1501 Leisure Place. USTA-sanctioned tournament with food, dog wash, microchip clinic, silent auction. Benefits Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals. Tickets: $30-$35. (501) 603-2273.

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY noon Friday, Acme Brick, 301 S. Victory St. A brief lecture and tour of the property. (501) 324-9880.

WINFIELD FARMERS MARKET 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Winfield United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road. (501) 868-4225.

Around Arkansas

AMERICAN INDIAN PAINTS AND DYES WORKSHOP 1-4 p.m. Aug. 12, Parkin Archeological State Park Visitor Center, 60 Arkansas 184, Parkin. Cost: $15. (870) 755-2500.

ARKANSAS FALLEN RIDERS BREAKFAST 9:15 a.m. first Saturday of the month, First Christian Church, 3911 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff. Donations. (870) 247-2522.

BEAUTIFUL BIRDS OF ARKANSAS 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Hobbs State Park Visitor Center, 20201 E. Arkansas 12, Rogers. friendsofhobbs.com or (479) 789-5006.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF THE DELTA 6-7 p.m. Monday, Beth El Heritage Hall, 406 Perry St., Helena-West Helena. Portrayal of General U.S. Grant. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.

CONVERSATIONS ON RACIAL AND ETHNIC HARMONY 8 a.m-2 p.m. Wednesday, Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division St., Blytheville. amlkc.eventbrite.com and (888) 290-5464.

COWBOY ACTION SHOOTING 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Frisco City, near Rogers. arkansasleadslingers.org or (479) 422-8554.

CROSSROADS COALITIONS 8TH ANNUAL CROSSROADS CLASSIC 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14, The Ridges at Village Creek State Park, 4144 Arkansas 284, Wynne. Registration: $125 per person. (870)238-5300.

GOLF TOURNAMENT 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, The Creeks Golf Course, 1499 S. Main St., Cave Springs. Benefits Illinois River Watershed Partnership. Cost: $100. irwp.org or (479) 531-7211.

HISTORIC THEATERS CONFERENCE Aug. 10-11, Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, 1 Rockefeller Drive, Morrilton. Cost: $75. rockefellerinstitute.org/theaters or (501) 727-5435.

SETTLEMENT TOURS through Nov. 18, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. A tour of a special setting depicting early settlement life in Scott. Tour hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost: $3. (501) 377-2132.

Theater

Central Arkansas

THE PERVERT & THE PENTECOSTAL through Sept. 1, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. TheJointArgenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

SUMMER CABARET 3:30 p.m. Sunday, The Rep Annex, 518 Main St. Tickets: $15, students $10. therep.org or (501) 378-0405.

VIOLET Aug. 11-27, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20, students $16. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

THE WIZARD OF OZ through Aug. 26, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. murrysdp.com or (501) 562-3131.

Around Arkansas

ALL SHOOK UP THE MUSICAL Aug. 10-20, Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $12, senior citizens $10, students $5. theroyalplayers.com or (501) 315-5483.

BAD AUDITIONS BY BAD ACTORS Friday-Aug. 13, The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10, 12 and under $5. (501) 623-8585.

THE WEDDING SINGER through Aug. 13, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $23-$60. arkansaspublictheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Jason, Pamela K. Ward, today. Brian & Nick, Big Dam Horns, Friday. Ben Byers, Earl & Them, Saturday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Punch Line Stand-Up Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $8, Friday-Saturday $12. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

THE REV ROOM 300 President Clinton Ave. Crobot, 7:30 p.m. today, $10-$15. Tab Benoit, 8 p.m. Saturday, $20-$25. (501) 823-0090.

STICKYZ 107 River Market Ave. William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. Friday; advance $10, day of show $12. (501) 372-7707.

STONE'S THROW BREWING 402 E. Ninth St. New Brew Friday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays. Randall Beer Infusion, 4 p.m. Saturdays. Better With Beer Free Movie Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 244-9154.

