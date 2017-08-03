BASEBALL

Rose plans canceled

The Philadelphia Phillies have canceled plans to honor Pete Rose next week because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. The woman, identified as Jane Doe this week in a court filing, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also alleges Rose met her in locations outside Ohio for sex. Rose’s lawyer said the woman’s claims are unverified. The Phillies were going to induct Rose into their Wall of Fame in an on-field ceremony on Aug. 12. Rose bobbleheads were going to be distributed on Aug. 11. The Phillies will not give away the collectibles and said fans with tickets for either game can exchange them. Rose said, “I am concerned that other matters will overshadow the goodwill associated with Alumni Weekend, and I agree with the decision not to participate.”

Darvish debuts Friday

Yu Darvish will make his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at the New York Mets. Darvish, a four-time All-Star, was acquired from the Texas Rangers for three prospects just before Monday’s deadline to make trades without waivers. The Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 14 games and have the best record in the majors at 74-31, bolstered their postseason outlook by adding Darvish and relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani to an already deep roster. Watson came from the Pittsburgh Pirates and joined the Dodgers on Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts said Cingrani, acquired from Cincinnati, will arrive today.

Indians take big hits

The Cleveland Indians’ pitching staff has taken two big hits: All-Star Andrew Miller is on the disabled list, and starter Josh Tomlin is out six weeks. Miller was placed on the DL on Wednesday with right knee tendinitis, an injury that could explain his recent wildness. One of baseball’s best relievers, Miller pitched in Tuesday night’s 12-10 loss at Boston, giving up Eduardo Nunez’s three-run double off the Green Monster. Miller is 4-3 with 2 saves and a 1.67 ERA in 46 appearances this season. He was acquired at the trading deadline last year from the New York Yankees, and the left-hander was instrumental in Cleveland making it to the World Series for the first time since 1997. He has not been himself lately, walking 10 batters in the past 21 innings. Miller only walked nine batters in 74 1/3 innings last season. The Indians recalled right-hander Adam Plutko from Class AAA Columbus to take Miller’s spot on the active roster. As for Tomlin, his season could be in jeopardy after an MRI confirmed a “mild-to-moderate” left hamstring tendon strain. The Indians said Tomlin is expected to miss at least six weeks before he can return to major league games. Tomlin was pulled before the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He is 7-9 with a 5.38 ERA in 20 starts.

FOOTBALL

Easley out for season

A person with knowledge of the situation said Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley is expected to miss the season with a torn knee ligament. The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the Rams hadn’t announced the severity of the injury for Easley, a likely starter this season. Easley hurt his right knee during training camp on Tuesday and was taken off the field on a cart. Easley also tore ligaments in both knees during college at Florida. After he finished two seasons on injured reserve with New England, he joined the Rams last year and had a solid season. He was expected to start in the Rams’ new 3-4 defense. ESPN first reported Easley’s prognosis.

Lamp injures knee

Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive lineman Forrest Lamp tore a ligament in his right knee Wednesday during the fourth practice of training camp. Lamp was taken off the field on a cart, and the second-round pick’s injury was diagnosed a few hours later with an MRI exam. The results were another bad break for a franchise that struggled with inordinate injury problems over the past two seasons in San Diego. Los Angeles already is without first-round pick Mike Williams. The receiver from Clemson won’t practice in training camp after hurting his back during the Chargers’ offseason workout program.

Shepard rolls ankle

Second-year wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to leave New York Giants practice after rolling his left ankle. Coach Ben McAdoo said after a training camp workout Wednesday that the injury was only a sprain. He said further evaluations were planned. Shepard was hurt running a short route. McAdoo says Shepard set his foot and rolled the ankle. The second-year receiver got up and hopped to the sideline, where he immediately fell to the grass in pain. After being examined by a trainer, he was taken off the field on a golf cart and did not return. Shepard was the Giants’ second-leading receiver last season as a rookie. The second-round draft pick from Oklahoma had 65 catches for 683 yards and 8 touchdowns playing mostly in the slot.

Ajayi has concussion

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has been diagnosed with a concussion and will miss several practices. Ajayi, who ran for 1,272 yards last season, sat out Wednesday’s workout after being hurt Monday. Safety Reshad Jones practiced for the first time in training camp after being sidelined with a calf injury. He started camp on the active-non-football injury list. Ajayi’s injury will mean more snaps in practice for backups Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams.

SOCCER

Real Madrid tops All-Stars

After a 1-1 tie to end regulation, Real Madrid finally shook free from the determined MLS All-Stars, 4-2, in a penalty shootout Wednesday night in Chicago when Marcelo’s kick skidded low right and past diving goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Real made all four of its tries in the round. Both Dom Dwyer and Giovani Do Santos, the first two shooters sent out by MLS, were stopped by Real goalkeeper Luca Zidane and the crossbar, respectively.

SWIMMING

U.S. Open meet begins

Ashley Twichell won the 800-meter freestyle and Olympian Gunnar Bentz won the 200 butterfly on opening night of the U.S. Open swimming meet at East Meadow, N.Y. Fresh off competing at the world championships in Hungary, Twichell won in 8 minutes, 30.63 seconds on Wednesday night. Ashley Neidigh was second in 8:34.71, while Taylor Ault finished third in 8:26.26. In the men’s 200 fly, Bentz touched in 1:56.34. Miles Smachlo was second at 1:57.73 and Bowen Gough of Australia was third in 1:59.15 at the Nassau County Aquatics Center on Long Island. In other events, Ruby Martin won the 200 fly in 2:10.18, Robert Howard took the 100 free in 49.04 seconds, Marie Wattel of France won the women’s 100 free in 54.27 and Damien Joly of France won the 1,500 free in a meet-record 14:55.46. Ryan Lochte is entered in two events as he returns to USA Swimming competition after being banned as a result of his antics at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

TENNIS

Sharapova withdraws

Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford, Calif., with soreness in her left arm and underwent testing. The tournament made the announcement Wednesday, saying wild-card entry Sharapova was pulling out of the event based on the recommendation of a doctor as a “preventative decision” to avoid further injury trouble. She had been scheduled to play Wednesday night, so seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moves on to the quarterfinals.