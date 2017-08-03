Woman's body found on S. Shackleford

Police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old woman found near a southwest Little Rock road on Wednesday morning as a homicide.

The body of the victim, later identified by authorities as Tina Moody of Little Rock, was found in the 5800 block of South Shackleford Road shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to a news release.

A 911 caller saw the body while driving to work, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said. That witness told detectives that he was driving down the road when he spotted the victim lying on the side of the road.

When they arrived, officers determined that Moody was "obviously deceased," the release states.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive map of killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

Police said that they believe Moody was left at the location overnight.

A stretch of South Shackleford Road between Old Stagecoach and Colonel Glenn roads was shut down for more than an hour while police were on the scene. The road reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the department.

Moody was examined at the state Crime Laboratory, where her death was determined to be a homicide. The exact circumstances of her death were not clear.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities had not identified any suspects in the homicide, the 38th recorded in Arkansas' capital city so far this year. An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 08/03/2017