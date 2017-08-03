Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 03, 2017, 3:30 a.m.

Woman's remains found, draw police

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:02 a.m.

DARDANELLE -- Arkansas State Police agents are investigating after a woman's decomposed body was found near Dardanelle.

State police said the woman's body was discovered Tuesday at a property near the Yell-Logan county line, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock. Authorities said special agents with the Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation at the request of the Logan County sheriff's office.

The woman's remains have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm her identity and determine a cause of death.

State Desk on 08/03/2017

Print Headline: Woman's remains found, draw police

