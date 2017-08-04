3 arrested in armed robbery of Little Rock discount store, sheriff's office says

Three central Arkansas men were arrested Saturday after cash was stolen at gunpoint from a Little Rock Dollar General, authorities said.

Cedric Darnel Stubblefield, 21, of Little Rock; Ibrahim Quattara, 27, of Alexander; and Taylor Perdue, 22, of North Little Rock were all charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Witnesses said two men entered the store at 11120 Arch St. around 9:40 p.m. and one showed a handgun. They took money from the cash register, then left in a four-door white car with a brown top, the report said.

Later that night, Arkansas State Police stopped a vehicle driven by Perdue with Quatarra and Stubblefield inside, the report said. An undisclosed amount of money was found in the door as well as a "large sum" in Quattara's pocket, the report said.

Deputies said Perdue admitted to driving the other men to the Dollar General to commit the crime.

All three men were arrested on the same charges. As of Friday morning, Stubblefield and Quattara remained in jail, according to the online jail roster.