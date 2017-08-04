Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 04, 2017, 11:41 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

3 arrested in armed robbery of Little Rock discount store, sheriff's office says

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.

from-left-cedric-stubblefield-21-taylor-perdue-22-and-ibrahim-quattara-27

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

From left, Cedric Stubblefield, 21; Taylor Perdue, 22; and Ibrahim Quattara, 27

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Three central Arkansas men were arrested Saturday after cash was stolen at gunpoint from a Little Rock Dollar General, authorities said.

Cedric Darnel Stubblefield, 21, of Little Rock; Ibrahim Quattara, 27, of Alexander; and Taylor Perdue, 22, of North Little Rock were all charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to a Pulaski County sheriff's office report.

Witnesses said two men entered the store at 11120 Arch St. around 9:40 p.m. and one showed a handgun. They took money from the cash register, then left in a four-door white car with a brown top, the report said.

Later that night, Arkansas State Police stopped a vehicle driven by Perdue with Quatarra and Stubblefield inside, the report said. An undisclosed amount of money was found in the door as well as a "large sum" in Quattara's pocket, the report said.

Deputies said Perdue admitted to driving the other men to the Dollar General to commit the crime.

All three men were arrested on the same charges. As of Friday morning, Stubblefield and Quattara remained in jail, according to the online jail roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 3 arrested in armed robbery of Little Rock discount store, sheriff's office says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online