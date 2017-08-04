North Little Rock woman killed when vehicle travels off road, into ditch

A 51-year-old woman was killed late last month when the vehicle she was driving veered off an Arkansas road and traveled into a ditch, state police reported Thursday.

Andrea B. Freeman of North Little Rock was traveling north on North Hills Boulevard at Red River Road in Sherwood shortly before 5 a.m. July 20, according to a preliminary report.

Freeman’s 1997 GMC traveled off the road and into a nearby drainage ditch. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.

Freeman’s death was one of at least 289 recorded so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.