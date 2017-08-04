2 die after Arkansas house becomes engulfed in flames, coroner says

Two people died in a house fire reported Friday morning in Jefferson County, according to authorities.

Billie Carruth, 82, and Anthony Carruth, 56, were both pronounced dead after a home the 900 block of West Holland Avenue in White Hall became engulfed in flames, said Jefferson County coroner Chad Kelley.

Their bodies were taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies, Kelley said.

Additional information about the blaze was not immediately available Friday afternoon. Calls to the fire and police departments in White Hall were not returned.

White Hall, a town of around 5,500 residents, is about 6.5 miles north and west of Pine Bluff in Jefferson County.