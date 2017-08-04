After homicides hit 200 mark, Baltimore residents propose 3-day cease-fire

BALTIMORE — Last week, the number of homicides in Baltimore surpassed 200, making 2017 a record-setting year for violence on the city's streets.

As the body count rises, the police department has reassigned 150 officers to the city's most dangerous areas but is still struggling to curb the bloodshed amid internal turmoil and mounting criticism. Mayor Catherine Pugh said she's developed a plan to stop the violence but hasn't yet made it public.

In the meantime, Baltimore residents are taking matters into their own hands, proposing a 72-hour cease fire that would go into effect Friday and last at least through Sunday.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.