Home / Latest News /
After homicides hit 200 mark, Baltimore residents propose 3-day cease-fire
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
BALTIMORE — Last week, the number of homicides in Baltimore surpassed 200, making 2017 a record-setting year for violence on the city's streets.
As the body count rises, the police department has reassigned 150 officers to the city's most dangerous areas but is still struggling to curb the bloodshed amid internal turmoil and mounting criticism. Mayor Catherine Pugh said she's developed a plan to stop the violence but hasn't yet made it public.
In the meantime, Baltimore residents are taking matters into their own hands, proposing a 72-hour cease fire that would go into effect Friday and last at least through Sunday.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: After homicides hit 200 mark, Baltimore residents propose 3-day cease-fire
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.