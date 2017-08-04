Authorities: Reportedly intoxicated man pulls water pump off pool, fights with Arkansas deputies

Authorities say an Arkansas man fought with deputies trying to arrest him after he pulled a water pump off a swimming pool while he was reportedly intoxicated.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Gale Linn Black, 63, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor counts, including first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Deputies with the Garland County sheriff’s office were called to a home in the 3100 block of Park Avenue late Wednesday in regard to a person tearing off the pump. Black was found hiding behind a shed, the newspaper reported.

While authorities attempted to place him into custody, Black fought back and refused to get into a patrol vehicle, causing deputies to grab his legs and slide him inside, according to the affidavit.

Black remained at the Garland County jail as of Friday morning in line of $3,500 bond, records show. He is set to appear Aug. 15 in district court.

Read the full story in the Sentinel-Record here.