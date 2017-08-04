Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Reportedly intoxicated man pulls water pump off pool, fights with Arkansas deputies
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
Authorities say an Arkansas man fought with deputies trying to arrest him after he pulled a water pump off a swimming pool while he was reportedly intoxicated.
The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Gale Linn Black, 63, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor counts, including first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Deputies with the Garland County sheriff’s office were called to a home in the 3100 block of Park Avenue late Wednesday in regard to a person tearing off the pump. Black was found hiding behind a shed, the newspaper reported.
While authorities attempted to place him into custody, Black fought back and refused to get into a patrol vehicle, causing deputies to grab his legs and slide him inside, according to the affidavit.
Black remained at the Garland County jail as of Friday morning in line of $3,500 bond, records show. He is set to appear Aug. 15 in district court.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: Reportedly intoxicated man pulls water pump off pool, fights with Arkansas deputies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.