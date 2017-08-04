Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 04, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Police investigating shooting at Arkansas gas station

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.

Authorities say they are investigating after a shooting at an Arkansas gas station Friday morning.

The Marmaduke Police Department said it happened around 10 a.m. at a Valero on Highway 49.

Officers were still at the scene as of 11 a.m. and could not yet say who was injured or whether they have a suspect.

The department said it would provide more information as the investigation continues.

