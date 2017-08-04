Home / Latest News /
Police investigating shooting at Arkansas gas station
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
Authorities say they are investigating after a shooting at an Arkansas gas station Friday morning.
The Marmaduke Police Department said it happened around 10 a.m. at a Valero on Highway 49.
Officers were still at the scene as of 11 a.m. and could not yet say who was injured or whether they have a suspect.
The department said it would provide more information as the investigation continues.
