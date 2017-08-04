Arkansas man attacked with board still in ICU; brother arrested, police say

Police say they have arrested a 53-year-old Arkansas man accused of beating his brother with a board, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

According to an affidavit cited by the newspaper, the victim remained in the intensive care unit Thursday, nine days after the attack that left him with two collapsed lungs and multiple broken ribs.

The victim told Hot Springs police that he was at his home on Dickinson Street when his brother, Ernest John Clauson, "suddenly became disorderly for an unknown reason."

According to the affidavit, the victim said his brother began hitting him with a two-by-four, the newspaper reported. Then, stopping as suddenly as he began, the man turned and fled.

Emergency workers reportedly took the victim to a local hospital for injuries to his face, neck and back.

Ernest John Clauson was reportedly arrested around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on a second-degree manslaughter charge. He is now being held at Garland County jail in lieu of $7,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15.