Arkansas woman riding bike on state highway killed in collision

An Arkansas woman who was biking along a state highway was killed after she was struck by a Chevrolet Blazer early Thursday, police said.

A 1985 Chevrolet Blazer was heading south on Arkansas 5 in Baxter County shortly before 1:15 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Two people on bicycles were riding north on the highway, the report said.

As the Blazer rounded a curve in the road, the vehicle reportedly ran into both cyclists.

One of the cyclists, 25-year-old Deniese McFall of Mountain Home, was killed, police said. The other, 21-year-old Andrew Strevels of Mountain Home, was reportedly injured and taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center.

The Blazer's driver was not injured, police said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time, the report said.

Including McFall, at least 289 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.