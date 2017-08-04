Authorities identify woman whose body was found in Arkansas river

Authorities on Friday identified a woman found dead earlier this week in a northeast Arkansas river.

The body of Renee Grissom, 39, of Jonesboro was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday north of Taylor Bay on the White River near Augusta, according to the Jackson County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded after swimmers located an abandoned vehicle near the Fitzhugh Levee. A missing person report was filed after the owner was contacted.

After a search, two wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission found Grissom’s body.

The body was then taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death, which had not been released as of Friday afternoon.