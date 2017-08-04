Home / Latest News /
Authorities identify woman whose body was found in Arkansas river
This article was published today at 2:07 p.m.
Authorities on Friday identified a woman found dead earlier this week in a northeast Arkansas river.
The body of Renee Grissom, 39, of Jonesboro was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday north of Taylor Bay on the White River near Augusta, according to the Jackson County sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded after swimmers located an abandoned vehicle near the Fitzhugh Levee. A missing person report was filed after the owner was contacted.
After a search, two wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission found Grissom’s body.
The body was then taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death, which had not been released as of Friday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities identify woman whose body was found in Arkansas river
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.