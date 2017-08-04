Home / Latest News /
Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
ELYRIA, Ohio — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio.
The Chronicle-Telegram reported that 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul.
Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children's mother knew they were being transported in the U-Haul from Cleveland to Elyria. Adkins described herself as the children's godmother.
The children range in age from 2 to 15. The youngest was hospitalized for heat exhaustion. The other four are now in foster care.
Adkins and Dekam are charged with child endangerment.
