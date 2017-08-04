Business news in brief

Long-term mortgage rates barely budge

WASHINGTON -- Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were little changed this week after declining for two straight weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages inched up to 3.93 percent from 3.92 percent last week. While historically low, that's still above last year's average of 3.65 percent. The benchmark rate stood at 3.43 percent a year ago.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, slipped to 3.18 percent from 3.20 percent last week.

Mortgage rates haven't risen substantially despite the Federal Reserve having increased its key interest rate four times in the past 18 months. The Fed said last week that it's keeping the rate unchanged at a time when inflation remains undesirably low despite the job market continuing to strengthen.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week. The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. One point equals 1 percent of the loan amount.

The average fee for a 30-year mortgage was 0.5 point, unchanged from last week. The fee on 15-year loans also held steady at 0.5 point.

-- The Associated Press

FedEx scraps most Christmas surcharges

MEMPHIS -- FedEx will forgo special charges for most packages shipped during the Christmas season this year as it squares off against rival UPS in a fight for a larger share of the millions of items now bought online.

The announcement Thursday comes two months after UPS announced new surcharges that will affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays. United Parcel Service Inc. said it would add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. It will add a fee of between 81 and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23. There are other charges for oversized packages.

In addition, UPS will charge a peak surcharge on some international air-shipping routes.

FedEx said Thursday that it will only charge extra for packages that need additional handling, are unauthorized or are oversized.

The FedEx Corp. surcharge for special packages will be in effect Nov. 20 through Dec. 24. The surcharge for additional handling will be raised by $3 per package, for oversize goods by $25 per package and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package.

-- The Associated Press

TreeHouse to lay off 375, close 2 plants

NEW YORK -- TreeHouse Foods will lay off about 375 workers and close two factories in Minnesota and Indiana, as the packaged-food maker cuts costs.

The layoffs, announced Thursday, make up about 2 percent of the 16,000 people the company employed at the end of last year. It has more than 50 factories in the U.S., Canada and Italy.

TreeHouse, like other packaged-food companies, has been hurt as more people choose to eat fresh foods and shop online instead of going to stores. The Oak Brook, Ill., company makes snack bars, cereal and other packaged products under private brands.

About 150 workers will lose their jobs at a pickle factory in Plymouth, Ind., which will close by the end of the year.

The second factory, which makes boxed meals in Brooklyn Park, Minn., has about 90 workers and will also close by the end of the year.

An additional 135 employees at a Dothan, Ala., factory will be laid off. But that factory, which makes trail mixes, will remain open.

-- The Associated Press

Outlook bleak for Japanese squid catch

TOKYO -- Poor catches of surume-ika, or Japanese common squid, are likely to continue this year. The squid is used in popular home dishes such as sashimi and is also sold dried.

According to a long-term forecast about fishing conditions by the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency, arrivals of surume-ika squid to sea areas near Japan will likely be almost the same or lower compared with those last year, when catch volumes of the squid were at a record low.

According to the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations (JF Zengyoren), catch volumes of surume-ika squid had been around 200,000 tons until 2011. The figure fell to 110,000 tons in 2015 and to 60,000 tons in 2016.

Many fisheries experts share a view that the poor catches have been affected by decreases in the number of eggs the squid lay because of the decreasing seawater temperature in the East China Sea during recent years.

As the poor catches of the squid will likely continue for three consecutive years, seafood-processing companies and other related businesses are deeply worried.

-- The Japan News

Avon CEO to resign post under pressure

LONDON -- Avon Products said on Thursday that its chief executive, Sherilyn McCoy, would step down at the end of March as the door-to-door seller of beauty products has faced pressure from activist investors to reshape its management and speed up its turnaround.

The announcement is the latest success for activist shareholders, who have put some of the world's largest companies in their sights, pushing for businesses to streamline their operations, shake up their boards or revamp their strategies.

Barington Capital Group and NuOrion Partners called on Avon Products' board of directors earlier this year to replace McCoy as poor results weighed on its stock price. Media reports first emerged in June that McCoy, who has been the top executive at Avon since 2012, was expected to leave the company.

Avon Products on Thursday reported a net loss of $45.5 million in the second quarter -- its third-consecutive quarterly loss. The company also said its revenue fell by 3 percent. Its share price has fallen 40 percent this year.

-- Bloomberg News

