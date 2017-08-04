Coming movies

Annabelle: Creation, R A former toy maker and his wife who years earlier lost their 7-year-old daughter Annabelle in a tragic car accident welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their California farmhouse -- until one of the girls finds a seemingly innocent doll that seems to have a life of its own. With Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton, Samara Lee, Tayler Buck, Anthony LaPaglia; directed by David Sandberg. Aug. 11

The Glass Castle, PG-13 Four siblings with responsibility-averse and free-spirit parents -- their father, brilliant and charismatic when sober, dishonest and destructive when he drank, and their mother, who abhorred the idea of domesticity and didn't want to take on the work of raising a family -- must learn to take care of themselves. With Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook, Naomi Watts, Ella Anderson, Dominic Bogart, Shree Crooks; directed by Destin Cretton. Aug. 11

Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, PG Surly the squirrel (voice of Will Arnett) and his animal friends spring into action when the evil mayor of Oakton (voice of Bobby Moynihan) plans to bulldoze the park where they live. Animated. With voices of Jackie Chan, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Dunham, Rob Tinkler; directed by Cal Brunker. Aug. 11

MovieStyle on 08/04/2017