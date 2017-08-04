Drillers' HRs sink Travelers

Home runs were exchanged like artillery fire in the middle of Thursday night's game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, which the Arkansas Travelers lost 8-3 to the Texas League-leading Tulsa Drillers.

Drillers designated hitter Jacob Scavuzzo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run 410 feet to left-center field in the fifth inning, which followed home runs by both clubs in the fourth.

Scavuzzo hit his home run on a 1-0 pitch off right-handed reliever Aaron West (0-0, 3.38 ERA), who replaced Travs starting right-hander Anthony Misiewicz after he allowed a triple and a walk.

"I was looking at the ball, and I know it doesn't carry very well here," said Scavuzzo, who hit the ball to the deepest part of the ballpark. "I was like, 'please go, go, go.' I'm just happy it ended up going over the fence, and we ended up winning the ballgame after that."

The Drillers led 6-3 after the home run. They added runs in the seventh and ninth innings to secure a loss for Misiewicz (3-3, 4.35), who pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing 7 hits, 5 earned runs and 3 walks while striking out 3 batters before an announced crowd of 2,568.

Misiewicz has started seven games since he was called up from Class High-A Modesto on July 6, and he has struggled in his three starts against the Drillers. In those starts, he has given up 13 earned runs with an 0-2 record and 8.81 ERA. In his four other appearances with the Travs, Misiewicz is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA -- including a victory against Northwest Arkansas on July 24, when he pitched eight scoreless innings.

"It's a tough lineup," said Misiewicz, who was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 18th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Michigan State. "One through nine they're good -- so they're going to capitalize on mistakes every time. I think I made too many mistakes tonight, and they capitalized on every one."

Drillers center-fielder Johan Mieses hit a 388-foot solo home run to left field to give Tulsa a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Travs catcher Marcus Littlewood tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a three-run 351-foot home run that snuck by the corner of the right-field foul pole.

"The stars aligned on that one," said Littlewood, whose home run was his first since he hit two in a 6-5 loss to Corpus Christi on July 9.

Scavuzzo hit his go-ahead home run an inning later, and the Travs never scored again. The team's final shot came in the sixth when second baseman Chris Mariscal struck out with the bases loaded.

Drillers right-hander David Hale (3-0, 3.72ERA) earned the victory after pitching 6 innings, allowing 7 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks while striking out 5.

Hale helped stopped the six-game hitting streak of Travs center fielder Braden Bishop, who made the California League All-Star team while playing for Modesto.

Bishop has hit .360 with 2 doubles and 4 RBI in 12 games with the Travs.

"The biggest thing has been to stay aggressive," said Bishop, who was the Mariners' third-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. "Stay on the fastball, because when I get off of that, these guys have very good putaway pitches. It's staying on fastballs and embracing the challenge."

Bishop was called up to Arkansas on July 22 when former Texas League batting leader Ian Miller was promoted to Class AAA Tacoma. Miller, the Mariners' No. 24 prospect according to MLB.com, has since hit .432 with 3 RBI in 11 games with Tacoma.

"[Bishop] doesn't need to fill anybody's role," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "He just needs to come in and do what he can do. He had a really good first half there in the Cal League, and he earned the right to be here. He's doing the most he can with an opportunity."

Today’s game

TRAVELERS VS. DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Lindsey Caughel (8-9, 4.35 ERA); Drillers: RHP Yadier Alvarez (0-0, 3.12) TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids), $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before start of game. PROMOTIONS Friday Fan & Fireworks Night, fireworks show after the game

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Tulsa 7:10 p.m. MONDAY Off TUESDAY vs. Frisco, 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY vs. Frisco, 7:05 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Sports on 08/04/2017