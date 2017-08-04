Goldschmidt's 3rd HR lifts D'backs over Cubs

DIAMONDBACKS 10, CUBS 8

CHICAGO -- The shortest of Paul Goldschmidt's three home runs on Thursday -- the one that went only about halfway up the left-center bleachers at Wrigley Field -- turned out to be his biggest.

Goldschmidt snapped a tie in the ninth inning with his third long drive of the game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled out a rain-delayed 10-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks first baseman hit a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis (2-1) deep into the right-center bleachers with one out. J.D. Martinez followed with another solo blast off the Cubs closer.

"It's crazy," Goldschmidt said. "I know I've never hit three home runs. And then to win that game -- it was a good one for our team. We were ahead early and they came back, then we came back and they tied it up. It was just back and forth. They're such a good team, so it was a good [victory]."

Goldschmidt's first home run was a three-run shot to the top of the left-center bleachers in the first. His two-run shot in the fifth rocketed down the left field line and bounced high on Waveland Avenue to make it 6-1.

Willson Contreras hit two home runs and had a career-high six RBI for Chicago, which lost consecutive games for the first time since the All-Star break. The Cubs' NL Central lead over Milwaukee slipped to 1½ games.

Contreras leads all NL catchers with 18 home runs, and he's batting .333 with 7 home runs and 24 RBI since the All-Star break.

"I feel like I didn't do enough to help the team to win," Contreras said. "I'd rather go 0 for 5 with a win than 3 for 5 with 6 RBI."

Jake Barrett (1-0), Arizona's fifth reliever, got two outs in the eighth for the victory. Fernando Rodney worked around two walks in the ninth to earn his 24th save in 29 chances.

Jose Quintana was hit hard in his fourth start with the Cubs, allowing six runs. The lefty had not permitted more than three runs in three starts since moving across town in a July 13 trade with the White Sox.

"I felt good about the latter part of the game once we grabbed the lead," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. "It just didn't play out. But I still have a ton of faith in our bullpen."

The game started 90 minutes late because of storms and then was interrupted for 35 minutes in the second and 30 minutes in the ninth.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 1 Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and host Milwaukee beat St. Louis.

ROCKIES 5, METS 4 Nolan Arenado walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and Colorado beat visiting New York.

PIRATES 6, REDS 0 Chad Kuhl allowed four hits in seven efficient innings, Starling Marte went 3 for 4 and scored three times, and host Pittsburgh had little trouble with Cincinnati.

DODGERS 7, BRAVES 4 Alex Wood allowed one run in six innings to avenge his lone loss of the season, Chris Taylor had three hits, including a two-run home run, and visiting Los Angeles beat Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 7, ORIOLES 5 Justin Upton homered and drove in two runs, and Detroit shook off two rain delays and a triple play in a victory over host Baltimore.

RED SOX 9, WHITE SOX 5 Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run and Rick Porcello ended a four-game losing streak with his first victory since June as Boston beat visiting Chicago.

INDIANS 5, YANKEES 1 Corey Kluber upstaged Sonny Gray's debut for New York by pitching a three-hitter and leading Cleveland over the visiting Yankees.

RAYS 5, ASTROS 3 Steven Souza Jr. homered and drove in three runs, Corey Dickerson added three hits and made a dazzling defensive play to preserve the lead, and Tampa Bay beat host Houston.

RANGERS 4, TWINS 1 Joey Gallo hit another massive home run, a three-run shot in the fourth inning that spurred visiting Texas to a victory over Minnesota.

ROYALS 6, MARINERS 4 Brandon Moss hit two home runs and Lorenzo Cain drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as host Kansas City beat Seattle.

