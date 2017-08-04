DEAR HELOISE: I have a question about tipping at a hotel: Does the maid who cleaned the room yesterday get the tip I leave, or the maid coming in today?

-- Loma J. in South Dakota

DEAR READER: Loma, I checked with a couple of major hotels, and here were their suggestions for how to handle tipping:

• Tip every day, but do not tip if the service was poor.

• The going rate is $1-$2 per day; $3-$4 for better hotels.

• Place the cash in an envelope (no change) and label it for maid service or housekeeping.

• You also can just wrap it in a sheet of paper, but be sure to label it.

• Leave it in an obvious place.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently purchased a home that came with stainless-steel appliances. They are a mess! I've tried multiple cleaners, and nothing seems to help. Do you have any home remedy that might bring these poor things back to life?

-- Carol B., via email

DEAR READER: Carol, there are different grades of stainless steel, so I recommend doing a patch test first. Don't let a cleaning product dry on an appliance, and remember that less product is better than too much. Too much often causes streaking. Wipe in the direction of the steel's grain. It's best to use a microfiber cloth on stainless steel. If your appliances have a matte finish, they will never have that shiny appearance.

Try olive oil or baby oil. Pour a small amount of oil on a soft cloth, and wipe in the direction of the grain. Buff with a soft clean cloth.

It also has been recommended that you use 50/50 water and vinegar to clean the appliance first, then try an oil polish.

Some people use rubbing alcohol on their stainless-steel kitchen sinks.

DEAR HELOISE: In the spring, when all danger of frost is gone, I plant a pot of green onions on my deck. I buy a bunch at the grocery store and cut off the white ends, about 1 inch into the green. I make a hole for each stalk, plant and water well. The stalk will grow almost immediately, and I can snip the fresh green onions as needed.

-- Gayle P.,

Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm a million-mile traveler for business, and I have a suggestion: If you work out of an office, put your business address or your business card in the luggage tag, not your home address. With my wife home alone with three young kids, I felt it was safer for my family if lost luggage was delivered to my office rather than my home.

-- Robert T. in Los Angeles

DEAR READERS: Ever wonder what to do with the crumbs in the bottom of a bag of chips? Here are some useful ideas:

• Crush and use as a topping for salads and soups.

• Top a casserole to add flavor.

• Crush and use in a bird feeder for your feathered friends.

• Sprinkle around a tree for the squirrels.

