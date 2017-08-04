Home Movies

Colossal,

(R, 1 hour, 49 minutes)

Anne Hathaway is eye-catching in this weird, wonderful and highly original psycho-comedy as uncontrolled, unemployed party girl Gloria who, booted from their New York apartment by her boyfriend for bad all-night-binging behavior, moves back to her hometown.

When the news reveals that a towering monster is making a mess of Seoul, South Korea, it slowly occurs to Gloria that she is somehow connected to the death and destruction of innocents and their surroundings. And maybe her self-centered tendencies have something to do with it.

With Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson, Dan Stevens.

The Ottoman Lieutenant (R, 1 hour, 46 minutes) Historically inaccurate and cliche ridden but handsomely photographed in Turkish locations, this is a hand-wringing melodrama about how perceived injustices in the United States during World War I cause an independent woman named Lillie (Hera Hilmar) to join an American doctor (Josh Hartnett) at his remote medical mission in the exotic Ottoman Empire, where she falls in love with a lieutenant in the Ottoman Imperial Army (Michiel Huisman). With Ben Kingsley, Paul Barrett, Jessica Turner.

Going in Style (PG-13, 1 hour, 36 minutes) A charming trio of Oscar winners -- Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin -- take on the buddy comedy genre (in this tepid remake of the excellent 1979 film) as three lifelong friends who take drastic steps to replace the unexpected loss of their pension funds, targeting the bank that has made off with their money. With Matt Dillon, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz; directed by Zach Braff.

The Circle (PG-13, 1 hour, 50 minutes) Even Tom Hanks makes mistakes, and this mediocre and unsatisfying mystery is one of them, in which he plays a tech company founder who experiments with redefining privacy, ethics and personal freedom. With Emma Watson, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly, Bill Paxton, John Boyega; directed by James Ponsoldt.

Sleight (R, 1hour, 29 minutes) Upon the death of their parents, the care of his little sister falls into the hands of a young street magician (Jacob Latimore, who delivers a quiet, flexible and highly watchable performance), whose skill at his craft is called into play when the child is kidnapped by drug merchants. With Seychelle Gabriel, Sasheer Zamata, Cameron Esposito; directed by J.D. Dillard.

The Lovers (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes) A refreshingly honest and dryly hilarious character-driven romantic comedy in which a long-married couple (Debra Winger, Tracy Letts) who are resigned to the utter deterioration of their relationship, to the point that they're committed to new partners, suddenly find themselves embarking on a hot new love affair -- with each other. With Aiden Gillen, Tyler Ross; directed by Azazel Jacobs.

Wakefield (R, 1 hour, 46 minutes) This meditative story that never quite asserts itself involves Howard Wakefield (an overwrought performance by Bryan Cranston) who vanishes from the lives of his wife, kids and neighbors by hiding out in his carriage house, scavenging at night and quietly observing those around him. Who's missing who? With Jennifer Garner, Beverly D'Angelo, Pippa Bennett-Warner; directed by Robin Swicord.

Opening Night (NR, 1 hour, 30 minutes) Musical theater fans will likely enjoy this hearty backstage comedy in which an unsuccessful Broadway singer, working as a production manager, must save a show's opening night by bringing together the wayward paths of a huge, unruly cast and crew. With Lauren Lapkus, Topher Grace, Anne Heche, Taye Diggs, Rob Riggle, J.C. Chasez; directed by Isaac Rentz.

MovieStyle on 08/04/2017