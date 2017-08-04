Happy birthday. You don't have all the hard resources you need to bring your plan to life, but with moxie and determination you'll make it happen anyway. Your supporters are important but not key. This year is about you reaching down to the depths of your soul to release your true power. Jackpot time: October and May.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The old adage says loving does not require thought, only emotion. And yet the thoughts align as if a magic combination to open the safe that holds those emotions. Click, click, and it's open.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Cheap thrills are still thrilling. Meaningful, lasting rewards are better -- though not as acutely felt -- as they lay into the foundation of who you are and become a given to your character.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The extremes of thought aren't helpful now, especially when they're taken to a negative place. All is not lost. All is never lost when there's a future. Count the blessings and avoid those who are too focused on problems.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Learning is a process. You may see the lesson often before it clicks in. If you don't understand right away, don't give up. Keep coming at the puzzle from different directions and in different hours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you don't know what enough is, how will you know if you have enough? And when you do know what enough is, you pretty much always have it. So much of this existence falls into the category of "extra."

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your feelings are valid and important, although sometimes only to you. The others might prefer you to be always content, and you tend to put on that face for them. Note the difference between caring and caretaking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who freely offer advice without being asked are actually imposing. As a sign of honor and respect, hold back on telling others what to do unless it's asked directly of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): With your intuitive and empathetic gifts it is sometimes difficult to separate your feelings from the feelings of others. Do not try to leech anyone's pain (or joy, for that matter): Feel only your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To be craved is flattering; to be needed is validating. It's better, however, just to be loved. Healthy relationships are built on equality, intimacy and balance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Putting your wishes aside is easy for you. It is much harder for you to consider your own interests and hobbies before you agree to other people's plans, but that's what the day calls for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Other people could compliment you from here to tomorrow, but that doesn't change how you see yourself. Your standards are high and now you'll work hard to meet them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Many of your life rituals are not your own but have been handed down by society, religion, family and friends. It's the rituals that you create or personalize that will bring meaning and significance to your life.

