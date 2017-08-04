John Daly's Steakhouse in central Arkansas sets opening date

The inaugural John Daly's Steakhouse has set an opening date.

The location in Conway, 912 Front St., should open its doors Sept. 1, the restaurant confirmed via a Facebook message to Arkansas Online on Friday.

The restaurant concept is built around the career of the famous golfer, but he is not actively involved in the construction process. Developers said in 2016 that he is set to attend the Conway steakhouse's grand opening and return for routine visits throughout the year.

Two additional locations have been proposed (out of a planned 10 over the next five years), in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas.

Daly, born in Carmichael, Calif., developed Arkansas ties while living in Dardanelle during a portion of his childhood and later attending the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.