Little Rock food truck owner accused of killing girlfriend extradited back to Arkansas

A Little Rock food truck owner arrested out of state on charges stemming from the killing of his girlfriend and business partner has been extradited back to Arkansas.

Curtis Dorsey, 33, of Little Rock was taken into custody by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office Thursday in Harrison County, W.Va.

By 11:45 p.m., Dorsey had been booked into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2016 fatal shooting of 35-year-old Sharniece Hughes, according to an arrest report.

Records show he remained jailed as of Friday morning in lieu of $2 million bond.

Dorsey fled the state after Hughes’ killing Sept. 5, 2016, outside her Little Rock home in the 6500 block of Mabelvale Pike.

Police said he had been found in El Paso, Texas, on Oct. 16, 2016, and was pursued until he drove through a border between the U.S. and Juarez, Mexico.

After months evading authorities, Dorsey was arrested July 13 at an apartment in Clarksburg, W.Va. When tactical teams entered, Dorsey jumped from a third-story window and fell to the ground.

Dorsey suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Upon release, he was to appear in Harrison County court and return to Arkansas.

The accused killer and Hughes worked together at Pinnacle Point Behavioral Healthcare System in Little Rock. They were also the co-owners of Rock-N-Flavors Italian Ice, according to a filing with the Arkansas secretary of state’s office.