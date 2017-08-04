Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police arrest man in fatal shooting of Italian tourist
This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.
Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in last week's shooting of an Italian tourist at a Little Rock apartment complex.
Andre Jackson of Little Rock has been charged with capital murder in the homicide that occurred July 28 at Berkley Apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road, according to a news release.
Carlo Marigliano, 31, was found fatally shot inside a Jeep Cherokee that crashed into the complex about 11 p.m. Little Rock police on Sunday confirmed that he was an Italian citizen.
Jackson was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Marigliano's killing was the 36th reported in Arkansas' capital city in 2017.
Jfish says... August 4, 2017 at 3:01 p.m.
Glad to see the LRPD has someone, the story on this one should be interesting. I am curious to know how these two came into contact.
