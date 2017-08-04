Home /
Police: Man found with drugs inside closet attached to Little Rock youth center, arrested
By Emma Pettit
A man was arrested Thursday after he was found with drugs inside a closet attached to a Little Rock youth center, police said.
Police were sent to 5705 65th St. sometime before 10:40 p.m. after a burglary alarm went off, according to a police report.
The report did not state the name of the business. Pulaski County records show the In His Image Youth Development Center listed at that address.
Inside a storage closet attached to the building, police reportedly found 40-year-old William Dill. Police said they found pills in his pocket as well as drug paraphernalia in a backpack inside the business.
He was charged with breaking and entering, theft of property, possession of a schedule IV substance and drug paraphernalia.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.
