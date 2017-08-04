Electricity flows again to 2 N.C. islands

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Power was restored Thursday to two North Carolina islands after a weeklong blackout that hit the islands' economy at the height of the summer vacation season, utility officials said.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative issued a statement that transmission lines were sending electricity to Hatteras and Ocracoke.

Visitors will have unrestricted access to Hatteras island starting at noon today, Dare County officials said. It wasn't immediately clear when visitors would be allowed back on Ocracoke, which is in a neighboring county to the south. The county manager didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Underground transmission lines were damaged a week ago by construction crews working on a new bridge between islands.

The blackout forced an estimated 50,000 visitors to leave the two islands, and others never made it to the popular vacation spots because of the evacuation orders.

Visitors whose vacations were shortened or canceled are working with travel insurance providers and property owners to recoup lost money.

Businesses, meanwhile, have filed at least four lawsuits against the construction company.

Medicare expects dip in Rx premiums

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration said the average monthly premium for Medicare prescription drug coverage is expected to go down in 2018, the first time that's happened in five years.

Medicare announced Wednesday that next year's average premium is expected to be $33.50 per month, about $1.20 less than this year, or a 3 percent dip. Some 43 million senior citizens have Medicare Part D prescription coverage.

The average is just that, a benchmark number that doesn't necessarily reflect what individual consumers will experience. It's a yardstick the government uses to measure trends.

The consulting firm Avalere Health says the decline is driven by lower expected costs for most beneficiaries, and slightly lower costs for those with very high prescription drug spending. Rising spending on high-cost drugs had driven recent premium increases.

Wastewater disposal blamed for quakes

EDMOND, Okla. -- Utility regulators and geologists said Thursday that they suspect earthquakes in the Oklahoma City area -- home to about a third of Oklahoma's population -- which knocked out electricity to some residents in the wealthy suburb of Edmond, were caused by nearby disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production.

The quakes started Tuesday and continued into Thursday, with at least seven of magnitude 3.0 or stronger being recorded in an area about 4 miles northeast of Edmond -- about 15 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The largest, a magnitude 4.2 temblor, hit Wednesday night.

No injuries or significant damage have been reported, although two Edmond Electric substations were knocked offline Wednesday, leaving about 1,900 customers without power for about an hour.

The Oklahoma Corp. Commission, which regulates utilities, said Thursday that the most likely cause is the injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production into disposal wells in the area known as the Arbuckle formation, although there is a fault line in the area.

Jacob Walter, the state seismologist, noted that there are injection wells within 6 miles of where the quakes struck.

Safety board investigates school blast

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at a Minneapolis school on Thursday to begin determining what caused an apparent natural-gas explosion that killed two people and injured at least nine others, including one critically.

The explosion at Minnehaha Academy caused part of a school building to collapse Wednesday. The bodies of longtime school receptionist Ruth Berg and custodian John Carlson were found in the rubble.

City fire officials said the collapse was caused by a gas explosion in a utility area. Contractors were working in the school at the time, and some witnesses said they were warned of a gas leak moments before the blast. Some first responders also reported smelling natural gas as they pulled people to safety.

Safety board spokesman Eric Weiss said the federal agency is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines. Experts said the investigation will take time and include interviewing witnesses, including employees from Master Mechanical Inc.

