Mentors for 6th-graders goal of LR football effort

Fitz Hill and Marcus Elliott say what they remember most about their football playing days aren't the games or particular plays, but the caring and mentorship some coaches showed them.

Having such role models who will look beyond a youth's football skills is the idea behind the Little Rock School District's new "6th & Goal-Model Up" program that will restart football for sixth-graders in the district's eight public middle schools this fall.

The program, which will rely on volunteers as well as district coaches and personnel, will be entirely privately funded through a newly formed the Little Rock School District Athletic Foundation. The program is supported by business and community leaders plus donations from the community to help pay for uniforms, equipment and other expenses. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is among the program's sponsors.

John Daniels, the district's athletic director, said the sixth-grade players will learn proper fundamentals of football and coaching that will hopefully take them through high school, eventually strengthening those district programs. But the main goal is "opportunity and character," he said.

"This program will not just offer football but will also be teaching character, doing the right thing, being on time and mentorship," Daniels said at a kickoff announcement at the district's Forest Heights STEM Academy.

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said that Hill, a member of the Arkansas Board of Education and a former head football coach at San Jose State University, came up with the idea for the program that will restart sixth-grade football in the district. Hill said he started making calls to certain business leaders to get initial funding to start the program.

"Teamwork is making a dream work," Hill said. "That's what's happening here now."

Hill agreed that the game of football wouldn't be the emphasis. Rather, the program will be a pathway to building character in youngsters and providing them with a role model who they will know cares about them. That's where the program's motto "Model Up" came in, he said.

"We're going to get in the lives of these young people and we're going to model up," Hill said, saying these coach-mentors won't just coach but ask about the students' homework, class attendance or if they just need to talk.

Hill said that after his father died, "It was a coach who came looking for me. Not a math teacher. Not an English teacher. We're going to be a coach who connects with these kids."

Elliott, a former offensive lineman for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, told a similar story. When he was a standout at Little Rock Central High, he said, a coach would go out of his way to drive him home after practice and talk to him, encourage him. Elliott, a pastor at New Life Church in downtown Little Rock, will lead the volunteer portion of the district's program.

"This is about connecting with mentors and coaches," Elliott said of the new program. "The emphasis is on being a positive role model."

Program volunteers, Elliott said, will not only be for the football teams, but for spirit teams and a program support team.

"We want to hold tailgate parties at sixth-grade football games," Elliott said. "We want the entire community to rally around their kids."

Arkansas Children's Hospital is also a supporting partner to provide medical care and preventive care for players. With more studies being done on the dangers of concussions and head injuries in football, it's important for players to learn proper techniques to help prevent head and neck injuries, said Tyler Curtis, a certified athletic trainer at Children's Hospital's sports Medicine Department.

"There's always concern when it comes to head injuries, no matter what the age of the player," Curtis said. "Being able to start at a younger age and teach those players the correct fundamentals is a great way to prevent bad habits later."

The program is still accepting volunteers and also has a tax-deductible fundraising effort through gofundme.com/6thandgoal-modelup or checks can be made payable to the Little Rock School District Athletic Foundation/6th & Goal Program and mailed to 3010 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, 72205.

