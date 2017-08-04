Deltic's profit slides

to $2.7M in quarter

Deltic Timber reported a $2.7 million profit on $55.4 million in net sales for the second quarter of this year, down from a profit of $4.2 million on $56.8 million in sales for the same period a year ago.

Deltic's quarterly earnings report, released Wednesday, said earnings per share were 22 cents, compared with 35 cents a year ago.

The El Dorado-based company said its woodlands division saw an increase in demand for saw logs and benefited from an increase in pulpwood and chip-and-saw harvests despite a wet spring. The division had net sales of $10.2 million for the quarter, compared with $9.5 million a year ago. Operating income grew from $4.4 million to $5 million.

Its manufacturing division reported sales prices on lumber were 5 percent higher, on average. It sold 66.9 million board feet of lumber in the second quarter, a 4 percent drop from a year ago. The company attributed a $3 million downturn in operating income to higher operating expenses, especially in maintenance.

The company sold four residential lots during the quarter, compared with 22 a year ago, but said the sale of 69 lots in its Wildwood development in west Little Rock was nearly complete.

-- Stephen Steed

Car-Mart chief sells

stock, nets $168,438

Hank Henderson, CEO of used-car dealer America's Car-Mart sold stock valued at nearly $169,000, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The top executive of the Bentonville-based company exercised his option to buy 6,250 shares at $11.90 each and then sold them at $38.85 each on Tuesday, walking away with $168,438, according to the documents. After the transaction, Henderson still owned 87,190 shares in the company.

America's Car-Mart runs 140 dealerships in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

-- John Magsam

State index off 5.92

to end day at 345.84

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 5.92 to 345.84 Thursday.

"Equities sold off this afternoon on news that a grand jury has been impaneled by special counsel Robert Mueller but then bounced to close relatively unchanged in advance of [today's] July payroll data report," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 08/04/2017