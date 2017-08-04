NFL training camp notes

DOLPHINS

Tannehill reinjures knee

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reinjured his left knee in practice Thursday when it buckled as he scrambled and fell without being hit.

Tannehill walked slowly off the field accompanied by trainers. He underwent an MRI, and the Dolphins were awaiting results.

Tannehill missed last season's final four games, including a playoff loss at Pittsburgh, after spraining two ligaments in his left knee. He decided against surgery and took part in all offseason drills.

He was wearing a brace when his knee seemed to give out near the right sideline while running full speed to escape tackle Ndamukong Suh. Tannehill stayed on the ground at least 15 seconds surrounded by teammates before rising and leaving the field.

CHIEFS

LB Johnson returns

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson returned to training camp Thursday after missing two workouts with a tooth abscess, while a trio of cornerbacks had to leave practice early with various injuries.

Terrance Mitchell, who could start at cornerback alongside Marcus Peters, went to the locker room on a cart with a sore hamstring. Roster long shots J.R. Nelson left with a groin injury and Keith Baxter with a wrist injury.

Running back Charcandrick West continued to do rehab work after dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week. Defensive end Chris Jones and left guard Parker Ehinger also continued their rehab. Jones had knee surgery in July and Parker had surgery to repair his ACL last November.

EAGLES

Veteran Graham signed

The Philadephia Eagles signed veteran safety Corey Graham to a one-year deal Thursday, giving them depth at safety and a potential special-teams contributor who earned a Pro Bowl invitation in 2011.

Graham, 32, is entering his 11th NFL season. He started every game the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, and has played for the Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears in his career. Graham has 64 career starts, 612 career tackles and 15 career interceptions. He was with the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XLVII, and his time in Baltimore overlapped with Eagles executive Joe Douglas. He started nine games for the Buffalo Bills in 2015 when Jim Schwartz was the defensive coordinator, so he has even more connections to the Eagles staff.

Graham cut his teeth in the NFL as a special-teams standout. He made the Pro Bowl in 2011 for his special-teams ability.

The Eagles are set at safety with Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, but Graham provides valuable depth and could also contribute on special teams. He also has cornerback in his background, and that's a need for the Eagles.

PANTHERS

Newton held out again

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills for the third consecutive day while battling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Coach Ron Rivera was vague on if this is part of the team's plan for Newton or if he's had a setback.

Rivera said after practice Thursday, "We are going to do what the doctors and trainers tell us."

Rivera said it's unclear if the league's 2015 MVP will participate in Fan Fest in Charlotte stadium tonight.

Newton underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He participated in the first five training camp practices at Wofford College, but was held out of the second half of practice Sunday with shoulder soreness. He's only thrown two warmup passes since then.

TITANS

WR Davis has exam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis is having an MRI exam on his hamstring after being hurt catching a pass during a 1-on-1 drill.

Coach Mike Mularkey said he didn't have an update on Davis when practice ended Thursday.

The fifth overall pick out of Western Michigan and the first wide receiver drafted made a move, turned back for the catch against cornerback Logan Ryan. Davis went to the sideline, then limped off the field. Davis had been working with the first-team offense since signing his contract last weekend.

Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray also sat out practice with his own sore hamstring. Mularkey said Murray is day-to-day and spent practice working inside.

That left the first-team work to Derrick Henry for a second consecutive practice.

Exhibition schedule

THURSDAY’S GAME

Dallas 20, Arizona 18

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Houston at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 6 p.m. Jacksonville at New England, 6:30 p.m. Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

Pittsburgh at NY Giants, 6 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m. San Francisco at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Tennessee at NY Jets, 6:30 p.m. Dallas at LA Rams, 8 p.m. Oakland at Arizona, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

Detroit at Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m. Seattle at LA Chargers, 7 p.m.

