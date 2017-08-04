TIGERS

Fulmer on 10-day DL

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers have placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL rookie of the year, had been dealing with elbow discomfort for years before it worsened during his last start.

An MRI revealed fluid around the elbow, but Manager Brad Ausmus said there's no ligament damage. The Tigers are describing the injury as right elbow ulnar neuritis.

Fulmer is 10-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 21 starts. Entering play today, he had accounted for more than one-fifth of Detroit's victories this year.

To fill out the roster, the Tigers selected the contract of right-hander Edward Mujica from Class AAA Toledo.

Fulmer had been scheduled to start Saturday against the Orioles.

YANKEES

Judge rides bench

CLEVELAND -- Aaron Judge's slump has carried him to the bench.

Judge was not in New York's starting lineup for Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Indians, a move Yankees Manager Joe Girardi decided was necessary to give the slugger a chance to regroup.

"He's struggling. We felt we'd give him a day off and maybe it helps him. You try to do it a lot of different ways when guys are struggling. I just felt maybe a day off would do him some good."

Judge is batting just .164 (11 of 67) with 4 home runs, 9 RBI and 29 strikeouts since the All-Star break. His batting average has dropped from .329 to .299 and he struck out in 21 consecutive games.

"Mechanically he's a little bit off," Girardi said. "I think he's missing some pitches he wasn't missing the first half of the season and those are leading to his problems."

With Indians ace Corey Kluber on the mound in the series opener, Girardi felt it was the right time to rest the power hitter.

Judge leads the majors with 34 home runs but he's not been connecting as of late, and Girardi wants to give the 25-year-old a mental break.

Girardi also gave designated hitter Matt Holliday a night off. He's batting only .182 in his last nine games.

Judge and Holliday are both expected to be back in the lineup today.

DODGERS

Seeing team on TV

LOS ANGELES -- Six Dodgers games will be broadcast on local television in Los Angeles over the next two months.

Spectrum Networks said Thursday it has reached an agreement to show the games on KTLA-TV starting Aug. 22 when the Dodgers visit Pittsburgh.

The other games are on Aug. 29 at Arizona, Sept. 5 against Arizona, Sept. 12 at San Francisco, Sept. 19 at Philadelphia and Sept. 26 against San Diego.

Thousands of Dodgers fans in Los Angeles have been prevented from watching the team on TV the last three seasons because of an ongoing dispute between Charter Communications, which carries the channel owned by the team, and other pay TV providers.

Charter's Spectrum customers already receive access to SportsNet LA, the team's channel.

Sports on 08/04/2017