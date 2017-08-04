On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I've always enjoyed a few drinks, but I'm beginning to think I've gone too far. I've always said I could quit at any time, but I'm not sure I can. At what stage does a person cross the line and become an alcoholic? My uncle was an alcoholic, and I don't want to end up like he did.

-- K.H.

DEAR K.H.: I'm thankful you're concerned about your drinking; far too many people refuse to admit that they've become slaves to alcohol, or that they're helpless to get free of it on their own. Tragically, many end up destroying their lives.

From what you say, I'm afraid you may already be sliding into alcoholism. Alcoholics often say that they can quit at any time -- but they never do, because alcohol has already developed a grip on them that they cannot break on their own. No wonder the Bible says, "Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise" (Proverbs 20:1).

But listen: God loves you, and He wants to help you break free of this and become the person He created you to be. The proof of His love is that He sent His only Son into the world to give His life for your salvation. Listen: If you were the only person on earth who needed to be saved, Jesus Christ still would have died for you. God loves you that much! Open your heart and life to Christ today.

Then ask God to help you take practical steps to overcome this problem. Avoid people and places that will tempt you. Your pastor or a trained mental health professional can help you find programs in your community to assist you. May God bless you.

Write to Billy Graham in care of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201 or visit the website at

billygraham.org

MovieStyle on 08/04/2017