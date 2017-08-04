Police identify man shot multiple times outside Little Rock tobacco store

Police have identified the victim of a shooting Thursday outside a Little Rock tobacco store.

Tabyus Gatewood, 22, of Little Rock was found with three gunshot wounds to his abdomen, thigh and buttocks, according to a police report.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 9:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at 1500 John Barrow Road, the address for Smokey Discount Store.

An officer said that he heard five gunshots in the area, later finding a large crowd of people in a parking lot at 1403 John Barrow Road.

At the scene, police found a gray Dodge Challenger attempting to leave as Gatewood limped toward the vehicle, the report states.

Gatewood was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear, though police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No suspects were been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. A description of the suspected shooter was not available.