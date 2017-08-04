Keys taken after assault by 4 at Little Rock apartment complex, man tells police

A 22-year-old man told Little Rock police that his keys were taken when he was "jumped" by four people early Thursday, leaving him with a concussion.

According to a police report, officers received a call from Terrace Green Apartments at 8223 Scott Hamilton Drive around 4:15 a.m.

After arriving at the apartment complex, police discovered that the man was the caller's cousin. He was bleeding in her home and said that a group of people had attacked him outside, then taken his keys.

When police went to the man’s apartment, they found his door open. It looked like someone had gone through his cabinets and drawers, an officer wrote. Outside the building, a gun was found lying in the grass.

The 22-year-old was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he received treatment for a mild concussion and a laceration beneath his eye.

Though he told police he did not know who had attacked him, the officer wrote that he overheard the 22-year-old tell his mother that he had recognized the voices of his assailants. Police said the victim would not say anything else about the assault.