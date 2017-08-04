The Dark Tower

PG-13 Idris Elba plays the last Gunslinger, locked in an eternal battle with the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) to keep him from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. With Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Katheryn Winnick; directed by Nikolaj Arcel. (1 hour, 35 minutes)

Detroit

89 R Police and the military gear up for battle as rioting and civil unrest rocks Detroit in the summer of 1967. With John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor; directed by Kathryn Bigelow. (2 hours, 23 minutes)

Kidnap

66 R A single mother (Halle Berry), with no cellphone and no time to wait for police, risks everything in a high-speed chase after kidnappers snatch her young son. With Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple, Kristin McKenzie Rice, Christopher Berry; directed by Luis Prieto. (1 hour, 34 minutes)

Landline

83 R After learning of their dad's affair, two sisters coming of age in '90s New York eventually find out that he's not the only cheater in the family. With Jenny Slate, John Turturro, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass, Finn Wittrock, Amy Carlson, Ali Ahn; directed by Gillian Robespierre. (1 hour, 37 minutes)

