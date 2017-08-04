Public Meetings

Monday
3:30 p.m.
Bethel Heights Technical Review -- City Hall, 530 Sunrise Drive
5:30 p.m.
Springdale City Council Committees -- City Administration Building, 201 Spring St.
Bentonville School Board -- 500 Tiger Blvd.
6 p.m.
Lowell Planning Commission and Board of Zoning -- City Hall, 216 N. Lincoln St.
6:30 p.m.
Gentry City Council -- City Council Chambers, 100 E. Main St.
Tuesday
Noon
Bentonville Public Arts Advisory Committee -- Community Development Building, 305 S.W. A St.
4 p.m.
Siloam Springs Planning Commission -- City Hall, 400 N. Broadway
6 p.m.
Benton County Committee of the Whole -- Quorum Courtroom, County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville
Bentonville City Council -- Community Development Building, 305 S.W. A St.
Johnson City Council -- City Hall, 2904 Main Drive
6:30 p.m.
Highfill City Council -- City Hall, 15036 W. Arkansas 12
Rogers City Council --301 W. Chestnut
West Fork City Council -- City Hall, 262 W. Main St.
Wednesday
4 p.m.
Rogers Advertising and Promotion Commission -- Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, 317 W. Walnut St., Rogers
5 p.m.
Bentonville Board of Adjustments -- Community Development Building, 305 S.W. A St.
Thursday
5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs School Board -- Siloam Springs Middle School, 600 S. Dogwood St.
6:30 p.m.
Elm Springs Planning Commission -- Community Building, 289 Jayroe Ave.
