Recruiting Q&A: Power forward Reggie Chaney 'very interested' in Hogs

Arkansas power forward target Reggie Chaney gave an update on his recruitment and his thoughts about the Razorback program on Recruiting Thursday. He said he was very interested in the Hogs.

Chaney, 6-8, 230, is from Frisco, Texas, but attends Findlay Prep in Nevada, where he averaged 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and a block for the 33-4 Pilots as a junior.

The Arkansas staff was court side to watch Chaney and RM5 Elite in the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic last week.

He has 13 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, DePaul, TCU and Wichita State. He’s in the early stages of learning about the Razorbacks.