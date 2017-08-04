Senate panel OKs suspension of Palestinian aid

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- A Senate committee approved a measure Thursday that would suspend U.S. financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority until it ends what lawmakers said is a long-standing practice of rewarding Palestinians who kill Americans and Israelis.

Members of the Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 17-4 to pass the measure, sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and the committee chairman, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

The budget request by President Donald Trump's administration for fiscal 2018 includes roughly $260 million for economic development and law enforcement programs in the West Bank and Gaza. The internationally backed Palestinian Authority has tightened its grip in the West Bank since losing control of the Gaza Strip to the Islamic militant group Hamas a decade ago.

Corker said the Palestinian Authority has "enshrined in law" a system that creates a monetary incentive for acts of terrorism by paying monthly stipends of as much as $3,500 to Palestinians who commit acts of violence and to their families. The amount of the payment depends on the length of the jail sentence they receive for the crime, he said.

"This is sick," Corker said.

Husam Zomlot, chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to the U.S., called the legislation "misinformed and counterproductive." He disputed Corker's assessment of what he described as a 52-year-old program "to support families who lost their breadwinners to the atrocities of the occupation, the vast majority of whom are unduly arrested or killed by Israel."

Palestinians have argued that ending Israel's occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem -- lands Palestinians seek for their state -- is key to defeating terrorism.

"The program has served a social and security need to provide for our people, guarantee a better future for the children and protect the needy from the many radical groups around us," Zomlot said in an emailed statement.

