Friday, August 04, 2017, 4:31 a.m.

Shot hits leg in LR; gunman drives off

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at a tobacco store Thursday night.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to Smokey Discount Store, 1500 John Barrow Road, where they found a man who had been shot in the leg, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. The man was taken to a local hospital with a wound that wasn't life-threatening.

The shooter left the scene in a black Ford Mustang, McClanahan said.

The victim was not identified, and no other details were available about the gunman or what led up to the shooting, he said.

Metro on 08/04/2017

Print Headline: Shot hits leg in LR; gunman drives off

