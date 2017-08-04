Shot hits leg in LR; gunman drives off
This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at a tobacco store Thursday night.
Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to Smokey Discount Store, 1500 John Barrow Road, where they found a man who had been shot in the leg, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan. The man was taken to a local hospital with a wound that wasn't life-threatening.
The shooter left the scene in a black Ford Mustang, McClanahan said.
The victim was not identified, and no other details were available about the gunman or what led up to the shooting, he said.
