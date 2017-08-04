Shots fired in NLR; victim hit in leg

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting in a residential area that left one man injured.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick, an agency spokesman, said officers received a call about gunshots around 3:40 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of West 23rd Street.

That address is a few blocks west of North Little Rock High School.

Dedrick said the victim is a man estimated to be in his 30s who was shot in the lower leg. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital. His injury is not life-threatening.

Dedrick said a witness reported that someone pulled up to the residence at 810 W. 23rd St., asked for a cigarette and got into an argument with the victim.

The police have no suspects, Dedrick said.

Caught beer thief, workers tell police

Construction workers in a mostly residential neighborhood of downtown Little Rock chased after a would-be robber who tried to steal several beers from a cooler at a work site, later restraining him until officers arrived, police said.

A 31-year-old man told the Little Rock Police Department that he and co-workers were preparing to start work around 11:05 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Ninth and Scott streets when he noticed someone in the bed of his pickup.

That person, later identified as 56-year-old George Bowman, was grabbing beers from a cooler, prompting the workers to run outside and confront him, according to a report. Bowman reportedly threatened to "cut them" before he ran away.

A chase ensued, with the workers pursuing Bowman to an alley between Main and Scott streets on Eighth Street, police said.

"I have a gun and will shoot you," Bowman said while reaching into his pants. No weapons were found in his possession.

One construction worker then grabbed Bowman and restrained him until officers arrived, according to authorities.

Bowman was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, robbery and theft of property, records show. He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Woman's beating leads to LR arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested after a woman told officers that she was beaten multiple times and held hostage at his apartment until she escaped off a balcony, police said.

Officers were sent to the Pleasant Ridge apartments off Cantrell Road in northwest Little Rock sometime before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

When they arrived, a woman told officers that 25-year-old Ricardo Ford assaulted her multiple times and would not allow her to leave the apartment at 11700 Pleasant Ridge Road. She was held at the residence from late Monday until she escaped off a balcony Tuesday morning, she told police.

The woman's limbs and mouth were heavily bruised, police said. There were also marks around her neck.

Ford faces a charge of aggravated assault of a family or household member, a felony.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

State Desk on 08/04/2017