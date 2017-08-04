GOLF

Overstreet in contention

Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Mason Overstreet shot a 71 Thursday to finish at 8-under 276 and is tied for 14th place at the Western Amateur Championship in Glencoe, Ill.

Overstreet, of Kingfisher, Okla., will play in a four-man playoff today for three spots in the 16-player match-play portion of the championship. The first round and quarterfinals will be played today, with the semifinals and championship match set for Saturday. Overstreet won four consecutive match play matches last month in the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship before losing in the semifinals. He also finished runner-up at the NCAA National Championship in May.

BASEBALL

Bryant advances to regional final

NEW ORLEANS – Aaron Orender and Beaux Bonvillian combined on a five-hitter as the Bryant Black Sox advanced in the American Legion Mid-South Regional with a 4-2 victory over Desrehan, La., at John Ryan Stadium.

Bryant will play either Jefferson City, Mo., or Ada, Okla., in tonight’s winners’ bracket final.

Orender went 7 1/3 innings, allowing four hits. He struck out two and walked two. Bovillian struck out three and walked two.

BASKETBALL

HSU names new men’s assistant coach

Sean Mock, who spent the past two seasons at Northwood University in Midland, Mich., was named Thursday as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at Henderson State University by Coach Jimmy Elgas.

Mock, who was a four-year letterman at Miami (Ohio) and was the RedHawks’ Director of Basketball Operations before joining Northwood, worked directly with guards and wing players with the Timberwolves.

ATHLETICS

SAU names 10 to Hall of Fame

Southern Arkansas University announced Thursday that it will add 10 new individual members to its Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the school’s 1987 baseball team.

Inductees include offensive lineman Kell Clopton, distance runner Mike Healer, infielder Cannon Lester, hurdlers Lynn McElroy and Lee Vaughn, defensive end Dr. Larry McNeal, pitcher Hayden Simpson, former sports information director Houston Taylor, as well as women’s basketball and volleyball star Sara Wooley and honorary coach George Runford Turrentine.

The induction ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and the class will be acknowledged at halftime of the Muleriders’ Oct. 21 game against Southeastern Oklahoma State.