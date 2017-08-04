Home / Latest News /
Style: A salute to garden shrines
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:17 p.m.
When does a garden become hallowed ground? When we have created a space for spirituality or remembrance there. Traditionally called shrines, these amazing spiritual nooks in nature remind us that peace can be found in this chaotic world.
Shrines are a testament to our beliefs, loves, memories and values and some gardeners have embraced them. See examples and insights into garden shrines in Saturday’s Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
