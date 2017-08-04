Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 04, 2017, 2:01 a.m.

Super Quiz: Dr. Seuss characters

This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.

  1. He wears a red and white striped hat and a red bow tie.

  2. He made his dog wear antlers.

  3. He does his best to keep an egg warm.

  4. He "speaks for the trees, for the trees have no tongues."

  5. She interrupted the Grinch during his burglary.

  6. He pesters a man to try a dish of green eggs and ham.

  7. He was unable to remove his hat.

  8. He saw things "on Mulberry Street."

  9. He would make changes if he ran the zoo.

ANSWERS

  1. The Cat in the Hat

  2. The Grinch

  3. Horton the Elephant

  4. The Lorax

  5. Cindy Lou Who

  6. Sam-I-Am

  7. Bartholomew Cubbins

  8. Marco

  9. Gerald McGrew

MovieStyle on 08/04/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Dr. Seuss characters

