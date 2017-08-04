Home / Entertainment / Movies /
Super Quiz: Dr. Seuss characters
This article was published today at 1:40 a.m.
He wears a red and white striped hat and a red bow tie.
He made his dog wear antlers.
He does his best to keep an egg warm.
He "speaks for the trees, for the trees have no tongues."
She interrupted the Grinch during his burglary.
He pesters a man to try a dish of green eggs and ham.
He was unable to remove his hat.
He saw things "on Mulberry Street."
He would make changes if he ran the zoo.
ANSWERS
The Cat in the Hat
The Grinch
Horton the Elephant
The Lorax
Cindy Lou Who
Sam-I-Am
Bartholomew Cubbins
Marco
Gerald McGrew
