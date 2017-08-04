Thai deluge kills at least 23 people

BANGKOK — Floods in Thailand’s northern and eastern regions have killed at least 23 people and left two others missing, and damage is estimated at $300 million.

Ten provinces have been flooded by heavy rains, affecting 721,500 people, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

It said that about 600 square miles of rice fields have been affected. The hardest-hit is Sakon Nakhon province, about 400 miles east of Bangkok, which has recorded nine deaths. Schools and department stores in the province remain shut.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited flood victims in Sakon Nakhon on Wednesday and said the government was working on a big project to fix flooding.