U.S. toll in Afghan attack delayed a day

KABUL, Afghanistan — Four American service members were wounded Wednesday in the same suicide bombing near the city of Kandahar in which two U.S. service members were killed, the U.S. military in Afghanistan said Thursday.

The Thursday statement said the service members’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The statement on the American casualty tolls in the attack in southern Afghanistan was delayed a day, reflecting an emerging disagreement over how the military should handle information about American casualties.

In Wednesday’s attack, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a NATO convoy outside Kandahar. The Taliban took responsibility for the attack.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, has ordered the new procedure in releasing casualty tolls, prompting criticism about giving the public less information and transparency.

4 British men convicted in terror plot

LONDON — Three Islamic-extremist-inspired British men convicted of planning a knife and bomb attack on troops or police were sentenced Thursday to at least 20 years in prison.

An accomplice received a minimum 15-year sentence.

Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain, Mohibur Rahman and Tahir Aziz were convicted in a London court Wednesday of preparing terrorist acts after a trial that was partly held in secret for national security reasons.

Ali, Hussain and Rahman met while serving prison terms for terrorism offenses, and later set up a group called the “Three Musketeers” on a messaging app.

The men were arrested in August 2016 after weapons were found in Ali’s car, including a partial pipe bomb and a meat cleaver with “kaffir” — “infidel” in Arabic — emblazoned on the blade. Prosecutors said they intended to attack police or military targets.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones said the defendants probably intended to use their cars as weapons in an attack.

Assurance on N. Korea pleases China

BEIJING — China’s foreign minister on Thursday welcomed comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offering reassurance to North Korea that Washington isn’t seeking regime change there.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a briefing that Beijing “attaches great importance” to Tillerson’s remarks on North Korea. Tillerson said Tuesday that the United States does not seek a collapse of the North Korean regime or an accelerated reunification of the Korean Peninsula.

Wang said China hopes all sides can “meet each other halfway to find a fundamental plan to resolve the security concerns of the parties through equal dialogue.”

But Tillerson also said the U.S. does not think productive talks would result if North Korea entered with the intention of maintaining its nuclear weapons.

Tillerson also continued to push for Chinese help in keeping pressure on North Korea because of their special economic relationship.

Dubai tower catches fire for 2nd time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire broke out after midnight in one of the world’s tallest residential towers in Dubai, engulfing part of the skyscraper and sending chunks of debris plummeting below.

More than 40 floors of the 86-story Torch Tower were burning on one side of the building, an Associated Press journalist near the scene of the blaze said. Building residents could be seen crying on the street outside. Several said the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. local time today.

Dubai’s civil defense agency announced about 3:30 a.m. that firefighters had gained control of the blaze and that no injuries had been reported.

“Cooling operations are underway,” Dubai’s official media office said on Twitter.

It was the second time in 2½ years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall tower has been ravaged by fire. The tower in the popular waterfront Marina district caught fire in February 2015, but there were no major casualties reported in that blaze.

Early today, authorities shared a photo of the charred and blackened tower, but it was no longer visibly in flames. Officials said they were working on providing shelter for those affected.

A Section on 08/04/2017